Akumu: Kenya star to make sure he starts for Kaizer Chiefs soon

The Kenyan midfielder finally got a chance to play for the Amakhosi as he came on in a Cup win on Saturday

Kenyan international Anthony Akumu was happy to debut for in the Nedbank Cup win against GladAfrica Championship side Royal Eagles on Saturday.

Akumu was yet to play for the South African side since he signed from Zesco United of Zambia in the January transfer window.

The former midfielder came on as an 86th-minute substitute for George Maluleka and in the process became the first Kenyan to play competitively for Chiefs.

His debut also means outside of ; Chiefs have had players from 18 different African countries represent the club. A second-half goal by Lebogang Manyama saw Chiefs through to the Last 16 of the knockout competition.

Speaking to Goal after the match, Akumu said he was grateful to make his debut and vowed to make sure he gets a starting role very soon.

“I know I came for a few minutes but I am glad I have featured for Chiefs,” Akumu told Goal.

“I will continue to work hard and make sure I get a starting role as soon as possible.”

After struggling to break down their opponents, Chief's nerves were finally calmed after going close on numerous occasions when Manyama gave them the lead which turned out to be the winner.

Chiefs held out for the win as they progressed in the Nedbank Cup and are now awaiting the draw for the Last 16 round.