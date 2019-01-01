Cape Town City v Kaizer Chiefs

'Akpeyi's replacing Alisson as the best keeper in the world' - Kaizer Chiefs fan appreciation

Comments()
Backpagepix
Earlier this season, the Nigerian stopper claimed he was not loved by football followers in South Africa but all that has changed

Kaizer Chiefs beat Cape Town City on penalties in the Round of 16 of the Telkom Knockout Cup on Saturday.

With the match ending 1-1 at full-time, Amakhosi keeper Daniel Akpeyi became the hero in the shootout, as his saves dramatically won the match for the visitors.

Even though the Nigerian produced a number of good performances earlier this season as Chiefs topped the PSL table, the fans were still calling for the return of Itumeleng Khune.

Editors' Picks

When Khune got injured soon after returning, the supporters realised they have to get behind Akpeyi.

The hurt keeper has recently stated he is his only supporter in South Africa as he felt left out from the fans' affection due to the overwhelming preference for the popular Bafana Bafana keeper.

From South African social media on Saturday night, we notice Akpeyi is beginning to win over many Chiefs fans now. He's turned them around thanks to his match-winning performances and there's no better way to silence your critics than on the field.

Though, there are still a few fans who thanked him with a photo of Khune, or found a reason to criticise a few moments during the game.

You can enjoy the Twitter reaction, including a video of the fans at the Cape Town Stadium, thanks to Chiefs' media officer Vina Maphosa.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close