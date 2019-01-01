'Akpeyi's replacing Alisson as the best keeper in the world' - Kaizer Chiefs fan appreciation

Earlier this season, the Nigerian stopper claimed he was not loved by football followers in South Africa but all that has changed

beat on penalties in the Round of 16 of the Telkom Knockout Cup on Saturday.

With the match ending 1-1 at full-time, Amakhosi keeper Daniel Akpeyi became the hero in the shootout, as his saves dramatically won the match for the visitors.

Even though the Nigerian produced a number of good performances earlier this season as Chiefs topped the table, the fans were still calling for the return of Itumeleng Khune.

When Khune got injured soon after returning, the supporters realised they have to get behind Akpeyi.

The hurt keeper has recently stated he is his only supporter in as he felt left out from the fans' affection due to the overwhelming preference for the popular Bafana Bafana keeper.

From South African social media on Saturday night, we notice Akpeyi is beginning to win over many Chiefs fans now. He's turned them around thanks to his match-winning performances and there's no better way to silence your critics than on the field.

Though, there are still a few fans who thanked him with a photo of Khune, or found a reason to criticise a few moments during the game.

You can enjoy the Twitter reaction, including a video of the fans at the Cape Town Stadium, thanks to Chiefs' media officer Vina Maphosa.

Dankie Akpeyi well done once again, I still maintain as long as you playing for @KaizerChiefs I will support you, you are not Khune but tnx very much, some of us appreciate you work , keep it up ❤️🔥✌️✌️✌️✌️ — Ayakhanya Khoselihle (@Tobisani1) October 19, 2019

Akpeyi and the Fans were crucial today... What a excellent performance from them. I'm proud of my club! Dankie Khosi #TKO2019 #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/VO7xVhhyGm — Ngwana Wa Mmuwi (@robzinterris) October 19, 2019

Thank you Akpeyi 👏👏👏👏 #Amakhosi4Life he's slowly replacing Allison as the best keeper in the world 🗺 pic.twitter.com/NSNSYM8ezS — Theo (@HiMinaTheo) October 19, 2019

S/O to a well deserving man of the match, Daniel Akpeyi. He is giving his all today #TKO2019 #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/oxOGDF0ZSO — Maleka (@Maleka_Moroane) October 19, 2019

Thank you Kaizer Chiefs. Thank you Akpeyi. Thank you Team💛✌️ #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/xQse7gWOZq — Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) October 19, 2019

Does Akpeyi have to alternate between being world class and absolute clown boss all the time? — Question Love (@SkelmGemer) October 19, 2019

Akpeyi makes routine saves and he's celebrated. I don't celebrate mediocrity. The guy is average, sometimes even poor. I'll give it to him for saving the penalty, otherwise...😟 — Vince Male (@Vince_Male) October 19, 2019

I owe Akpeyi an apology, i am sorry my brother for ever doubting you. pic.twitter.com/wEDY2Qq05w — @_Tukela (@JLukanyo) October 19, 2019

When Akpeyi does well, I'll say so. I'm not gonna stop giving him credit just because he has made some mistakes. Ngibulaleni ke pic.twitter.com/27vigPxghV — Donga Luka Mavuso (@mshengulala) October 19, 2019

I would like to take this opportunity and wholeheartedly apologise to Daniel Akpeyi for ever talking bad and doubting him.

He's proven himself countless times to me and now I give in.



Mazinyo, props to you too. You're doing a good job#TKO2019 #Amakhosi4Life — ⚫Save Our Women⚫ (@Be_MelaninBlack) October 19, 2019

Khune would've saved the shot from Erasmus. Big technical fault of Akpeyi is he always seems to be on his heels. It means he can't explode into a dive when needed. If you watch him when he dives, he tends to fall over like a felled tree. #TKO2019 pic.twitter.com/1FDIOIWP3q — David Minchella (@David_Minchella) October 19, 2019

Let's applaud DANIEL AKPEYI from the play to the penalties he was outstanding !!! #Amakhosi4Life #TKO2019 — BAREND ROTHSCHILD (@barend_g) October 19, 2019

Akpeyi will make some good saves at times. But he's the kind of keeper that you hold your breath each time a shot goes his way no matter how harmless it looks. And that's not a good thing — Donga Luka Mavuso (@mshengulala) October 19, 2019