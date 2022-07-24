Akpeyi to Orlando Pirates? Ex-Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper responds

The Nigeria international was surprisingly released by Amakhosi at the beginning of June and is currently unattached

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has broken his silence following rumours linking him with a move to Orlando Pirates.

With Pirates in the market for a goalkeeper following the departure of Wayne Sandilands, Akpeyi has availed himself to join the Buccaneers.

After releasing Sandilands, Pirates are now left with two goalkeepers Richard Ofori and Siyabonga Mpontshane who is 36-year-old.

The Nigerian stopper says Pirates have not contacted him but “that's the team to play for.”

“But I haven’t had any contact with anyone from Pirates, although they are a team that I wouldn’t mind joining because they are competing for the league and for [honours in] Africa. That’s the team to play for,” Akpeyi told Soccer Laduma.

Akpeyi will be turning 36 and was part of a mass clearout by Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane who got rid of most of the older players.

Akpeyi has been in South Africa since 2016 when he arrived to sign for Chippa United.

After spending three and a half seasons with the Chilli Boys, he spent another three and a half terms with Chiefs.

Now qualifying for permanent residency, a club that signs the experienced goalkeeper will not have to worry about their foreign player quota.

“What I can say is that I qualify to play as a local, and even last year, I was eligible for that,” said Akpeyi.

“So, if I have to join any team that wants me as a local, I can do so, though I will have to first apply for that. That is my situation.”

Last month Akpeyi was reportedly training with Sekhukhune United but has since stopped.

Babina Noko have since signed Ivory Coast number one goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangare from National First Division side JDR Stars.