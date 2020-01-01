Akpeyi silenced his Kaizer Chiefs critics after Soweto Derby win over Orlando Pirates – Mayo

The former Amakhosi hitman has heaped praise on the PSL log leaders following their win over their fierce rivals

Following the 1-0 win over on Saturday afternoon, retired star Patrick Mayo has hailed the Soweto giants for their gallant fight, saying goalkeeper Danie Akpeyi has silenced his critics.

Coach Ernst Middendorp’s men were looking to stretch their lead at the top of the table and now lead the second-placed by seven points, albeit having played a game more.

Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer also suffered his first defeat in the Premier Soccer League ( ) since taking over at the Houghton-based club as they remain third on the table.

“Akpeyi has to be credited for taking Chefs to where they are and he has carried that team. He proved his critics wrong on Saturday,” Mayo told Goal.

“He worked hard in that game, he kept the team in the game and you could swear he wanted to prove a point. I’m sure people are now saying he must retain the number one position at least to ensure they finish the season at the top.

“I know [Itumeleng] Khune is still a good goalkeeper, there’s no doubt about that, but Akpeyi deserves his chance. We can’t just judge him because of the error against Maritzburg united.

“You need to judge players based on their performance and how they bounce back because football is a game of mistakes in the first place.”

On the match that was played at FNB Stadium, the Port Elizabeth-based legend is confident the win over their bitter rivals has increased their chances to topple Sundowns as PSL champions.

“I think Kaizer Chiefs has a good chance of winning this league title. They just have to continue taking it one game at a time,” he added.

“The win over Orlando Pirates has really restored their confidence and faith as far as their ambitions are concerned. They really played well on Saturday, they were seen as underdogs heading to the clash and they need to be praised for getting that win.

“I think Orlando Pirates is slowly getting out of the race because they have played many games than Chiefs and they would be in a better position had they won on Saturday.

“Although Chiefs have 21 games compared to 22 for Pirates, points are not guaranteed and this means they must continue to in their games.”

On Middendorp having claimed his third win over Bucs this season, Mayo has urged his former team to collect maximum points against whom they will meet twice.

“Middendorp has never lost a derby and he is also stamping his authority as a coach in . The game against Pirates is out of the way and their focus should be on the next upcoming games and ensure they keep collecting the points,” continued the legend.

“They will meet Wits twice and there’s one thing about Wits, they are going down on the table instead of going up. Their performances haven't been convincing of late.

“I think Chiefs can also get valuable points there, this means Chiefs must not focus on other teams to do the job for them but just push to win their games and avoid the embarrassment of losing this title after sitting there since the start of the season.”