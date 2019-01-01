Akpeyi sheds light on Khune rivalry at Kaizer Chiefs

The 33-year-old shot-stopper has opened up about his relationship with the former Bafana Bafana captain

goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi insists that there is no rivalry between him and Itumeleng Khune.

The international has been enjoying regular game time as Amakhosi's first-choice goalkeeper in the absence of club captain Khune.

Khune recently resumed full training with his teammates but his absence has had no impact on the team thanks to Akpeyi's great form between the sticks.

Akpeyi scooped the Player of the Month accolade for September/October on Thursday and the 33-year-old keeper has explained his relationship with Khune.

“On Khune‚ I don’t think we are having any fight on who is going to be the No 1 or not,” Akpeyi told the media.

“It’s only an opportunity that I’m having‚ having the coach to have confidence in me while Khune is injured."

The former Heartland and Warri player revealed that international Khune has been very supportive.

“If Khune is fine and the coach decides on whoever he wants to play‚ we are cool," he explained.

“The good thing is that we have healthy competition in that department and everybody is pushing each other.

“One thing I like about Khune is that he supports you‚ from what I can see. He’s not actually looking at Daniel being No 2‚ or No 1‚ or something.

“It’s about being given the opportunity‚ and we support each other from there.”

Chiefs will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the PSL standings when they face Bloemfontein in Durban on December 7.