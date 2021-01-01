Akpeyi or Khune: Who will stand in goal for Kaizer Chiefs against Baroka?

The South African has conceded 14 goals in 20 matches this season while the Nigerian international goalie has played 20 games and conceded 15 goals

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has a big decision to make regarding who he picks in goal for Thursday's league clash with Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Three matches back, in the 1-0 Caf Champions League win over Wydad Casablanca, Daniel Akpeyi was red-carded in the 40th minute after rushing out of his box and then handling the ball.

Former Bafana Bafana captain Itumeleng Khune was brought on (replacing Lebogang Manyama) and ended up having an excellent game.





But when it came to the next domestic league fixture - against Stellenbosch FC (a 2-2 draw), Akpeyi was back in goal, and did not have the best of games. He was certainly at fault when he came flapping at a corner and missing the ball, which resulted in Nathan Sinkala heading into the net.

Then for Chiefs' next game, against Horoya FC in the Champions League, Khune was once more back in the sticks and looked more like his old self, making some crucial saves in the 2-2 draw as Amakhosi booked their spot in the quarters.

Having remained loyal to Akpeyi last time out in the domestic arena, Hunt now has an even tougher choice to make for Thursday's showdown with Bakgaga.

Space for just one veteran?

Akpeyi's signing from Chippa United, in the January 2019 transfer window, was initially a stop-gap one - at the time Virgil Vries had been out of form, while Khune had been injured.





However, with Vries having moved on to Swallows, and with Khune having battled a series of injury problems and third-choice keeper Bruce Bvuma having failed to force his way into the reckoning, Akpeyi's stay has ended up being extended.

And it can be argued that Chiefs' transfer ban has played into his favour.

Article continues below

But now, with the club set to make wholesale changes when the ban comes to an end in June, they will surely be looking at signing a younger goalkeeper who a future team can be built around.

Both Khune and Akpeyi are nearing the end of their careers, and while it may make sense to keep on one of them in a mentoring (and backup) capacity, it surely wouldn't make sense to have two ageing stoppers.

Therefore, it may be that Khune and Akpeyi are currently up against each other for their Chiefs futures, and hence, every minute they get on the pitch between now and the end of the season could be vital.