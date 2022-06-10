Akpeyi: Nigeria international assessing offers from PSL clubs after Kaizer Chiefs exit

The 35-year-old is ready to reject offers from overseas and continue plying his trade in South Africa following a four-year stint with Amakhosi

Nigeria international Daniel Akpeyi could remain in the Premier Soccer League after leaving Kaizer Chiefs.

The experienced goalkeeper is currently a free agent after parting ways with Amakhosi last week having spent four seasons with the Soweto giants.

Akpeyi's agent Mohammed Lawal has disclosed that several PSL clubs are interested in his client with the South African winter transfer window set to open on July 1.

"There are many teams interested in Akpeyi. We are busy talking to them," Lawal told the Daily Sun. "If all goes well, Akpeyi will be playing in Premiership next season.

"It's just unfortunate that I can't reveal the names of the teams as nothing has been finalised yet."

According to the same publication, Lawal also revealed that they have received offers from overseas clubs, but staying in South Africa is the player's first option.

Akpeyi, who has been plying his trade in South Africa since 2015 when he joined Chippa United from Nigerian side Warri Wolves, is reportedly on the radar of PSL clubs Sekhukhune United and Royal AM.

Sekhukhune recently released experienced keeper Tapuwa Kapini and the Babina Noko are believed to have earmarked Akpeyi as the Zimbabwean shot-stopper's replacement at the club.

Furthermore, Akpeyi has been linked with Chippa who are under the guidance of his former teammate Kurt Lentjies.