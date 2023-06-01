Akpeyi makes Khune plea to Kaizer Chiefs - 'Khune has won trophies... he should be at Amakhosi for sometime'

Swallows goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi believes Kaizer Chiefs should not release 35-year-old Itumeleng Khune.

Khune's contract at Chiefs almost ending

He has been at the club for 19 years

Akpeyi explains why Amakhosi should keep Khune

WHAT HAPPENED: Khune joined Amakhosi in 2004, but his contract at Chiefs is almost ending.

However, his former teammate and compatriot at the Glamour Boys, Akpeyi believes the veteran shot-stopper has a lot to offer despite his advanced age.

The Nigerian has challenged the Soweto giants to retain Khune to mentor young keepers as opposed to letting him leave.

WHAT HE SAID: "Khune has done well for the club. He has won trophies for the club. Being at the club for those years it’s massive," Akpeyi said as quoted by Far Post.

"Younger goalkeepers need to be nurtured by someone who has experience. That’s the only way that can help them grow. That is why Khune needs to be there for some time to help these younger ones come up.

"It’s only proper for the team to allow younger ones when they think they are ok. I don’t think it’s proper to rush them and throw them in.

"I think [Bruce Bvuma] is a great goalkeeper under Khune. He has learned a lot. He also deserves time to play."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the concluded campaign, Khune played 13 matches across all competitions and ended up keeping two clean sheets.

Brandon Petersen played most of the matches as Kaizer Chiefs finished the Premier Soccer League season in the fifth position.

Amakhosi reached the semi-final of both the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup but fell to AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates respectively.

WHAT NEXT: Khune hopes his future can be resolved soon for him to focus on the pre-season.