Akpeyi: Kaizer Chiefs set to hand Nigerian keeper new two-year deal

The former Chippa United shot-stopper will remain at Amakhosi for the next two seasons following his impressive displays this season

Goal has exclusively been informed Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is in new contract talks with .

The international has been with Amakhosi for a year now, and he's currently the club's No.1 keeper ahead of Itumeleng Khune.

According to a source within the Chiefs camp, Akpeyi will be handed a two-year deal and there's also a possibility of an option to renew for another year.

Akpeyi's current deal with the club is coming to an end in July, but he's been told not to worry about his immediate future.

"Akpeyi will be at Chiefs for the next two to three seasons - at least that's the assurance he has been given by the club. It's true that he hasn't signed anything as yet but he will sign soon," the source told Goal.

"As things stand, it will be a straight two-year deal with an option to renew for a further year," concluded the source.

The 33-year-old shot-stopper was brought in by Ernst Middendorp in January 2019 as Chiefs were struggling in the goalkeeping department without Khune.

Akpeyi had a shaky start to his career at Naturena, and his first six months at the club were met with huge criticism as some fans wanted the club to release him.

However, he proved his doubters wrong this term and helped Chiefs top the standings with his fantastic displays in between the sticks.

The lanky shot-stopper has featured 18 times across all competitions for the Glamour Boys thus far, keeping eight clean sheets and conceding 15 goals in the process.