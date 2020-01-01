Akpeyi: Kaizer Chiefs keeper would like to finish his career in Europe

The 33-year-old recently signed a new deal with Amakhosi but admits he could be lost to PSL football in future

and goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has confirmed there are possibilities of him moving abroad in future and he's looking forward to it.

The 33-year-old shot-stopper has attracted interest from clubs in , and Kuwait, as recently confirmed by his agent Mohamed Lawal.

Speaking to National Daily, the Super Eagles No.1 said playing in Europe is every African player's dream, adding that he would like to finish his career abroad.

"Well, the dream of every player, or let me just say the dream of some African players is to actually play in Europe, where football was invented,” Akpeyi told National Daily as quoted by Punch Newspaper.

"So, if I have the opportunity, yes I will, when the opportunity comes, why not? I would like to finish my career in Europe."

"There are possibilities that it can happen and I look forward to it," he said.

Akpeyi has been Amakhosi's No.1 this season as Ernst Middendorp continued to put faith in him ahead of Itumeleng Khune, who returned soon after the start of the campaign from a long injury lay-off.

And he admitted that competition for a place in Middendorp's starting line-up has been tough while revealing the entire goalkeeping department at Chiefs is learning a lot from veteran goalkeeper Khune.

"Frankly speaking, it has been a hell of a competition between us in the goalkeeping department because a lot of us have a lot to offer but most especially with the experience of Itumeleng Khune in the team, being a hero, being a legend, we actually learn from him every day to become better," he added.

"It has really been positive energy from that department."

Akpeyi believes Chiefs have a strong goalkeeping department because the four of them - Brylon Petersen, Bruce Bvuma, and Khune support each other whenever any of them is given the chance to play.

"So, that is why we can say for now that the department is strong and we are more like brothers in that department because we support each other whenever anyone gets the nod to play," concluded Akpeyi.

The former man has featured in 21 league games for the Glamour Boys this season and conceded 18 goals so far this season.