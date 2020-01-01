Akpeyi is Kaizer Chiefs' No.1 so what is next for Khune?

Amakhosi have two international goalkeepers competing for a place in the starting line-up but what does the future hold for Mzansi's No.1?

are renowned for producing and nurturing goalkeepers and Ernst Middendorp is currently faced with a goalkeeping conundrum - a good one for the remainder of the season and beyond.

Daniel Akpeyi is doing wonders for the club but there's still Itumeleng Khune who has been in top form for the past 13 seasons.

As things stand, Akpeyi is Amakhosi's No.1 and Khune, despite being their captain, finds himself kicking his heels on the bench - understandably so after being out for over four months with a long-term injury.

But what's next for Mzansi's finest?

Middendorp appears to have made up his mind about Akpeyi being his preferred choice ahead of Khune and this is working for him and the club.

And Chiefs lost albeit on penalties when the German coach gave Khune a rare start in the Nedbank Cup against , and fans turned against one of their most loyal players - putting the blame solely on him for the early exit.

Having been at the club for many years and winning many trophies with the team, Khune knows he still has millions of fans behind him but he will have to do more than just rely on fans to campaign for him to play again.

With the season almost over, the 32-year-old shot-stopper understands he may not play again and he may have to try and work harder during the upcoming pre-season and convince Middendorp he is deserving of a place in the starting line-up for the new season.

Middendorp will still be at Chiefs next season - and it would take time for him to drop Akpeyi for Khune - but the international has been in this situation before.

A decade ago, the Soweto giants brought in the late Arthur Bartman to compete with Khune - at the time, the Ventersdorp-born was still inexperienced but in top form - and he fought his way back into the team.

Everyone knows what an injury-free Khune can do - both at club and country level - and his return would certainly benefit Bafana Bafana going into the qualifiers for Afcon 2021 and the Fifa World Cup finals in 2022.

That alone is motivation enough for Khune to work harder in dethroning Akpeyi.

But we're talking about two international goalkeepers with loads of experience and desire to represent their respective national teams - Akpeyi for and Khune for South Africa.

At 32, Khune still has a lot to offer South African football and, moreover, understands he can't take his foot off the pedal whenever he's given a chance to at least reclaim his place in the team.

Middendorp is in a similar position as Pitso Mosimane in his first few seasons at - Kennedy Mweene was the No.1 but then came in Denis Onyango who then dislodged him and became the club's first-choice keeper.

Mweene, a veteran Zambia international, has had to play second fiddle to Onyango and appears to have made peace with the fact he's no longer the Sundowns No.1 - but with Khune and Akpeyi, it will be interesting to see who gets too comfortable.

As things stand, chances are Khune may have to wait for a different coach who'd believe in him more and appreciate his contribution to the club - this doesn't mean Middendorp isn't but it simply means he may decide to stick to his guns even in the new season especially if Chiefs win the league in May.

What would come as a huge relief to the majority of those who still believe in Khune is that he's already said he will retire at Chiefs, meaning he won't consider running away from the Akpeyi competition.