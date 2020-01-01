'Akpeyi has impressively filled Khune's big Kaizer Chiefs shoes' - Kapini

The former Zimbabwe international has been impressed by most Premier Soccer League goalkeepers so far this season

goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini feels that his counterpart Daniel Akpeyi has “impressively” held the fort in the absence of Itumeleng Khune, while ’ Wayne Sandilands is not getting the applause he deserves.

With Chiefs captain Khune recovering from injury for the better part of the season before it was paused, Akpeyi stepped in to make 21 appearances across all coemptions.

The Nigerian has kept nine clean sheets so far this season in 19 league games, and Kapini feels that in Akpeyi's presence, Khune was not missed.

Kapini also lauded Pirates goalkeeper Sandilands, saying that the veteran former man is not getting the credit he deserves after not conceding eight times in 20 league games.

“Wayne Sandilands has been brilliant for Orlando Pirates, but somehow people are not talking about him. Since he took over from Joris Delle, he has done a good job,” Kapini told SuperSport.

“Even my teammates, Thela Ngobeni and Marlon Heugh have performed well. Unfortunately, Ngobeni got injured and Heugh stepped in, and he excelled.

“You cannot leave out Daniel Akpeyi at Kaizer Chiefs. He has been impressive filling Itumeleng Khune's big shoes.”

The former Zimbabwe international has also praised his compatriot Elvis Chipezeze as well as Richard Ofori and current number one Ronwen Williams.

“All the goalkeepers in the have been outstanding. Look at a guy like Elvis Chipezeze at FC. He has been doing well despite his team being in the relegation zone. He has been saving them week in, week out,” continued Kapini.

“For me, the goalkeeper who is among the best this season is Richard Ofori of and there is also Ronwen Williams at SuperSport United. He has been impressive.”

Ofori, who recently extended his Maritzburg United contract has been linked with Pirates and Sundowns, while Williams will take over as SuperSport United captain next season.