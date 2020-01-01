Akpeyi: Dropped as a villain return a hero? Why he should start for Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates

The 33-year-old made a costly error against Maritzburg United but he's still the same goalkeeper that helped Amakhosi be where they are on the PSL log

The 168th Soweto Derby is upon us, and there are a lot of talking points ahead of the match between and this weekend.

While almost everyone is focusing on the title race, Amakhosi fans are more worried about their goalkeeping department and continue to ask who will be in goal on the day.

The majority of Chiefs fans have been critical of Daniel Akpeyi and Itumeleng Khune in recent weeks - more so after back-to-back defeats in the past fortnight.

Against , Chiefs started with Akpeyi whose goalkeeping blunder led to Eric Tinkler's men opening the scoring at FNB Stadium - Amakhosi eventually lost the match 2-1.

Khune, on the other hand, started in the 5-4 penalty shoot-out loss to , and fans were not happy with his penalty stopping abilities - this despite giving a good account of himself throughout the 120 minutes of that Nedbank Cup match.

Coach Ernst Middendorp has already made it clear that Akpeyi would be the club's No.1 for league matches while Khune would feature in Cup games - something that would no longer happen now that Chiefs are out of the Nedbank Cup.

With 10 crucial league games to go for the Soweto giants, starting with Saturday's match against their arch-rivals - fans have their fingers crossed for Akpeyi to start and for Khune to be benched.

This is a surprising turnaround given how the very same fans wanted to Khune to return and take over from Akpeyi when the international was struggling for form at the start of the season.

But Akpeyi rose above the criticism directed at him and silenced those who wanted him to be dropped by producing a series of performances deserving of the man of the match accolades... at least until against Maritzburg United.

The Pirates camp, through Fadlu Davids, hinted that Akpeyi will start - because of his performances that led to Chiefs opening a huge gap at the top of the standings - and, therefore, it's only fair for him to be given the chance to be part of derby without chastising him for the one mistake he made two weeks ago.

After all, this is a goalkeeper who has featured in many Soweto Derby matches before, and therefore the issue of experience cannot be used as an excuse should the technical team decide to go with Khune instead.

While some feel Chiefs need Khune now more than ever to finish the season, others would agree that the team is where it is on the log without him - but, again, that shouldn't underestimate his contribution - both at the training grounds and off the field.

His failure to stop penalties against Highlands Park should also not be used to discard all his hard work and achievements for the club.

Khune will get his chance to play regularly again, but for now, let Akpeyi make his mistakes and rectify them just like everyone else. He needs his coach's support and that of the fans to be the hero he was against the Buccaneers and in the Telkom Knockout Cup last year.

If overlooked for this encounter, Akpeyi's confidence may suffer a knock and fans would again put the pressure on Middendorp should Chiefs lose matches with Khune between the sticks.

So, the 'villain' Akpeyi should return, stake a claim in the starting line-up.

The difference this time around is that he'll have more fans rallying behind him than ever before - he is the new hero, and the goalkeeper almost everyone believes in and he must not disappoint.