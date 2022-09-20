Akpeyi and Kerr: Swallows FC chairman comments on ex-Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper and coach's future

The Amaswaiswai boss spoke to GOAL regarding the duo with the team set to take on Kaizer Chiefs in a Soweto Derby clash after the Fifa break

Swallows FC chairman David Mogashoa has confirmed that Daniel Akpeyi is training with the Soweto giants and also commented on coach Dylan Kerr's future.





Nigeria international Akpeyi has remained unattached since he parted ways with Kaizer Chiefs at the end of last season and he has been strongly linked with Sekhukhune United in recent weeks.





However, Akpeyi has been spotted training with Swallows and the club boss pointed out that the experienced goalkeeper is yet to be signed by the club.





"No, we have not signed him, he is just training with us," Mogashoa told GOAL.





When asked if the club is considering signing the former Chippa United star, Mogashoa said, "Yes, he is a very good goalkeeper, if he enjoys training with Swallows, then we will make it permanent."





According to Sunday World, Swallows were recently banned from signing players until June 2024 for failing to pay their two former players – Vladimir Mandic and Obren Cuckovic who were on the books of the club during the 2014-15 season.





However, Mogashoa has since told Sabc Sport that he was confident that the ban would be lifted as they are busy handling the issue.





Meanwhile, the Amaswaiswai official also addressed reports indicating that coach Kerr has been dismissed due to the team's poor form.





"He remains the club head coach," Mogashoa added.





Swallows succumbed to a heavy 4-0 loss to Lamontville Golden Arrows which led to reports indicating that the English tactician had been fired by Mogashoa and the club's board.





The Soweto giants' next game is against Kaizer Chiefs in a PSL match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on October 5.