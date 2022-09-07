Akinkunmi Amoo: FC Copenhagen rule out Nigeria prospect for rest of the season

The 20-year-old nicknamed ‘little Messi’ will miss action for the whole campaign after sustaining an injury during a friendly match

FC Copenhagen have confirmed winger Akinkunmi Amoo will miss action for the rest of the season after sustaining an injury in training.

The 20-year-old Nigeria prospect picked up an injury during a training match between the Danish giants and Silkeborg and scans have shown he will have to undergo surgery.

"Akinkunmi [Amoo] unfortunately suffered a serious knee injury in Saturday's training match against Silkeborg, and after scans and further examinations he he has been ruled out for the rest of the season," the club confirmed on their website.

Meanwhile, Copenhagen chief physician Morten Boesen has confirmed Amoo will have to undergo a rehabilitation process that will last for at least nine to 10 months.

"Amoo will now have an operation, will rest, and then undergo a long rehabilitation before he can train with the team and play matches again," Boesen told the same portal.

"Altogether, that process will last nine to 10 months. Everyone at Copenhagen wishes Amoo a speedy recovery."

Amoo was not part of the Copenhagen team that suffered a 3-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund in their Uefa Champions League Group G opener at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.

In July this year, Amoo, who is a left-footed player nicknamed ‘little Messi’ because of his dribbling skills, suffered another injury while in pre-season training with Copenhagen in the Netherlands.

Born in Ibadan, located in southwestern Nigeria, Amoo started playing youth football at Brightville Academy before moving to Lagos where he signed for Sidos FC.

On the international scene, Amoo launched his Nigeria career in the 2019 Africa U17 Cup of Nations and scored on his debut in a 5-4 group stage victory against Tanzania.

Ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon earlier this year, Amoo was named in the Super Eagles squad by then coach Augustine Eguavoen to replace Odion Ighalo but he did not make the final cut.