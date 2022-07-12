Akinkunmi Amoo: FC Copenhagen rule out Nigeria prospect after injury

The 20-year-old nicknamed ‘little Messi’ will miss action for the foreseeable future after sustaining an injury in Netherlands

Danish giants FC Copenhagen have confirmed winger Akinkunmi Amoo will stay out of action for an unknown period after picking up an injury in pre-season training.

The 20-year-old Nigeria hopeful sustained an injury during the team’s training camp in the Netherlands.

“Akinkunmi Amoo, unfortunately, sustained an injury during FC Copenhagen's training camp in the Netherlands, which is why he didn't participate in our friendly games against Feyenoord or Club Brugge,” the club confirmed.

“Amoo, 20, will remain sidelined for the coming period. He played 45 minutes against Silkeborg during a training game last month, and is now rehabilitating at Number 10 with the FCK medical team.”

Amoo was born in Ibadan and started playing youth football at Brightville Academy. In his teens, he moved to Lagos to join Sidos FC. A left-footed player, Amoo is known for his pace, ball control, and technical ability.

As an inverted winger, he is prone to dribble and cut inside from the flank. Due to his small stature, low centre of gravity, and agility, Amoo has been compared with Lionel Messi in his native country, even gaining the nickname "portable" by his teammate Kelechi Iheanacho.

Amoo transferred to Swedish club Hammarby IF on a four-year contract on June 8, 2020, and in the process, he reportedly turned down a move to Monaco and Milan. He made his debut in Allsvenskan on September 14, in a 2-2 home draw against Helsingborgs IF, and scored his first competitive goal, in a 5-0 win against FC Gute in Svenska Cupen.

He began his international career with Nigeria in the 2019 Africa U17 Cup of Nations and scored in his debut in a 5-4 group stage win against Tanzania, where they finished fourth in the tournament.

Article continues below

Later the same year, Amoo was part of the Nigerian squad that got knocked out in the round of 16 during the 2019 U17 World Cup.

In early 2022, Amoo was sought out by the then Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, as a replacement for Odion Ighalo who had to withdraw from the tournament, but the call-up was not granted by Caf.