Ajibade wins Player of the Match as Avaldsnes hand Lillestrom first Toppserien defeat

The Nigerian forward was a star for Thomas Dahle's team following their stunning triumph over the champions in Saturday's encounter

Rasheedat Ajibade put in a solid display for Avaldsnes as they handed Lillestrom a first defeat in the Norwegian Toppserien this season after a 1-0 triumph at Avaldsnes Idrettssenter on Saturday.

The international has continued to impress in her second season with Avaldsnes, having netted three goals in five outings.

Following a 1-0 victory at Roa last week, Thomas Dahle's team aimed to make a statement against the champions, who defeated Arna Bjornar 2-1 to seal their sixth consecutive win this term.

As part of his tactical plan, manager Dahle surprisingly redeployed Ajibade to the midfield, starting Andrea Norheim upfront and the 20-year-old Nigerian made an impact as they upset the holders.

As expected, the visitors threatened early in search of an opener but Ajibade did superbly well to stop Emilie Haavi in the 21st minute.

The hosts came close when the Super Falcons star raced from her own half to the visitors' area before passing to Elise Thorsnes, whose effort was later halted by Emilie Woldvik in the 36th minute.

The Nigerian was close to firing her side ahead but her brilliant long-range effort from 17 yards went wide four minutes from half time.

11 minutes after the restart, Nathalie Utvik sent in a fine cross from the right, which fell into the path of Andrea Norheim, who set up substitute Ylinn Tennebo to fire past goalkeeper Ida Norstrom.

Having gained the lead, Ajibade provided some calmness in the middle of the park for Avaldsnes to contain the visitors and held their nerve to seal a second win on the bounce this season.

Besides the famous win, Ajibade, who played from the start to finish for Avaldsnes has ultimately been given the Player of the Match prize following her positive impact in her side's incredible victory.

The result means Avaldsnes are fourth with 13 points from seven games, cutting the lead of Lillestrom to three and they will host third-placed Rosenborg on the same ground on August 22.