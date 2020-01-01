Ajibade: Nigeria striker's brace and assist inspires Avaldsnes to victory over Roa

The 20-year-old added to her goal tally in the Norwegian top-flight as they subdued their opponents in emphatic manner

Rasheedat Ajibade bagged her first brace of the season and provided an assist for Avaldsnes as they defeated Roa 4-0 in a Norwegian Toppserien encounter on Saturday.

The 20-year-old made her eighth start in nine appearances this season for Avaldsnes following her impressive display in Wednesday's 2-1 win at Klepp.

With Lena Tyriberget's ladies aiming to continue their winning form, the Nigerian was at her best to play a crucial role in the victory.

More teams

The international opened the scoring five minutes into the game for the hosts after making a brilliant finish of Hanna Dahl's pass from close range at Avaldsnes Idrettssenter.

Avaldsnes were made to wait for the second when Katrina Gorry scored from a rebound after goalkeeper Josefine Ervik failed to deal with Olaug Tvedten's shot from 16 metres in the 42nd minute.

On the brink of half-time, Anna Langas Josendal breezed past the Roa defenders from the left-wing before teeing up Ajibade, who made no mistake to tap in her second and the third for the hosts.

After the break, Tyriberget's team were clearly not done yet as Ajibade combined well with Josendal, who fired home the fourth six minutes from time to complete the rout.

Ajibade, who featured for the duration of the match, has now scored five goals in nine appearances for Avaldsnes this season.

Article continues below

She also has now equalled her debut season tally when she scored five goals in 22 outings for the Norwegian outfit.

The win temporarily moves Avaldsnes to second on the log with 20 points from 10 games this term, pending results of Sunday's game.

They aim to continue the fine run on the ground of struggling Ngozi Ebere's Arna Bjornar in their next league fixture on September 5.