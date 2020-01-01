Ajayi helps West Bromwich Albion maintain Championship dominance

The Super Eagles defender played a vital role as Slaven Bilic's men stretched their unbeaten run to five games in the second division

Semi Ajayi helped West Bromwich Albion keep a clean sheet as they romped to a 3-0 away win at Bristol on Saturday.

Ajayi paired 's Ahmed Hegazi at the heart of defence as Hal Robson-Kanu's double and Callum Robinson'g goal gave the Baggies maximum points at Ashton Gate.

Article continues below

It was the international's 32nd outing in the Championship this season, and he managed two interceptions and one clearance without conceding any foul.

More teams

The victory extended 's lead at the summit of the Championship table to 66 points from 34 matches.

On Tuesday, Ajayi will be hoping to continue his fine defensive display when visit the Hawthorns for a league match.