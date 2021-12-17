Ajayi: Al Ahly terminate contract of Nigeria striker

Al Ahly have confirmed the termination of Junior Ajayi’s contract by mutual consent on Thursday.

Ajayi did not play a competitive game for the Red Devils this season, with his last appearance dating back to August 17 (vs. El Geish).

The 25-year-old joined the Egyptian Premier League club in 2016 from Tunisia's CS Sfaxien and he won four top-flight titles at the club with two Egyptian Cups and two Caf Champions League crowns.

During his spell at Al Ahly, the Nigeria striker scored 30 goals in the Premier League with six goals in African competitions.

“Amir Tawfik, head of the club’s marketing and transfers departments, announced the termination of Junior Ajayi’s contract by mutual consent on Thursday evening,” read a statement on the club’s website.

“Tawfik added that after consulting with Mahmoud El Khatib, Al Ahly’s president, the club parted ways with Ajayi, the Nigerian forward.”

Ajayi’s next destination is unknown having spent the majority of his career on African soil so far.

He was part of the Nigeria U23 team that claimed the bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Al Ahly, meanwhile, are preparing for the Caf Super Cup clash against Raja Casablanca on December 22 in Qatar.

They have made a perfect start to the 2021-22 Premier League season and they sit atop of the league table with 18 points after six games.