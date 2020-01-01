'Ajax won't sell players on the cheap' - Van der Sar insists coronavirus won't force club's hand amid Van de Beek links

The ex-Red Devils goalkeeper now sits on the board of another of his old clubs, and does not expect to see a summer fire sale at Johan Cruyff ArenA

chief executive Edwin van der Sar has insisted that the club won't sell their star players on the cheap amid the coronavirus crisis, as Donny van de Beek continues to be linked with and .

After several years of mediocrity, Ajax finally re-emerged as a major force on the biggest stage in 2018-19, with head coach Erik ten Hag boasting one of the most exciting young squads in European football.

The Amsterdam-based outfit won a domestic double last season, and managed to reach the semi-finals of the - only to be knocked out in heartbreaking fashion at the hands of .

Unfortunately, prized duo Matthijs de Light and Frenkie de Jong departed for and respectively last summer, which naturally, led to a downturn in results on both domestic and European fronts.

Ajax were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stages this term, and exited the KNVB Cup at the semi-final stage, while failing to maintain their dominance in the Eredivisie.

Ten Hag's side were denied the title when the season was voided due to the Covid-19 pandemic in April, despite being top on goal difference, and now look set to lose more key players when the transfer window reopens.

Hakim Ziyech signed a pre-contract agreement with in February, and is set to join up with his new team-mates at Stamford Bridge next month, while United and Madrid are reportedly preparing to launch separate bids for Van de Beek.

goalkeeper Andre Onana and left-back Nicolas Tagliafico have also been tipped to leave Ajax this summer, but Van der Sar says no further departures will be sanctioned unless the club's director of football Marc Overmars gives the green light.

The Ajax CEO told Dutch publication NoS: “We know players have an ambition to leave for a better competition after a few years, but this will only happen on the conditions of Marc Overmars and Ajax.

"There will always be some who benefit from a crisis and some clubs will have to sell for less, but I think we're in a fortunate position thanks to our strong financial policy. Therefore we don't have to sell, but we made agreements with the players. These won't go below a certain price level. We won't let go of our players for sale prices. We prefer to keep them here."