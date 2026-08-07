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Mauro CoutoImago

Translated by

Ajax turn to Mauro Couto in their search for a new right winger

Transfers
Ajax
Sporting CP
M. Couto

Mauro Couto (Sporting Portugal) is attracting interest from five clubs, including Ajax. That is according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

The 20-year-old right winger has so far featured mainly for Sporting's second team.

Transfermarkt values Couto at around €1.5 million. His contract in Lisbon has another year left to run.

Ajax are not alone in tracking him, with RC Strasbourg, OGC Nice, Stade Brest and Eintracht Frankfurt also closely monitoring developments around Couto.

On the face of it, Couto looks like a direct addition for Jong Ajax. He has made only a handful of appearances for Sporting's first team.

Liga Portugal
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Eredivisie
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Ajax crest
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The winger is a Portugal youth international. Sporting signed him from FC Paços de Ferreira three years ago.

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