Ajax star Kudus joins Bayern Munich’s Gnabry in hallowed Champions League ranks

The Ghana international joins the German in Europe’s respected ranks following his exploits against the Gers

Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus has become the seventh player in the last 15 years to score, assist and not misplace a single pass in a Champions League encounter.

In the 4-0 triumph over Rangers at the Johan Cruyff Arena, the Ghana international broke his duck in the European competition, set up Steven Berghuis and also put up a commanding performance.

The last player to achieve this feat was Bayern Munich star Serge Aurier. The Germany international achieved this feat on August 14, 2020, as the Bavarians decimated Barcelona 8-2 at Cam Nou.

For his effort, the 22-year-old breezed past James Tavernier and sped into the visitors’ danger zone before unleashing a beauty past goalkeeper Jon Mclaughlin.

Kudus for his performance contributed two shots, one key pass, 43 touches, 26 passes plus an impressive 100 percent passing accuracy.

Nonetheless, he was subbed off by manager Alfred Schreuder for Brian Brobbey with two minutes left on the clock.

Before the game, Schreuder stated that Rangers’ pummelling at Parkhead will have no bearing on Tuesday’s showdown in Amsterdam.

“They are an experienced team with an experienced coach, I don’t look towards what happened against Celtic, I look more at what they did against PSV,” the Ajax manager told the media.

“They played a tough game, and so did we, although with respect against Cambuur it’s a different type of game.

“We won, they lost, but this is a totally different game.

“We have a lot of respect for our opponents, but we are playing for the win.

“We need to be prepared and do what is asked of us.

“If we do that, we will give ourselves the best chance.”

Kudus – who is expected to feature for the Black Stars during the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar – would be aiming to make it three goals in three consecutive matches for the Sons of Gods when they square up against Heerenveen.

After that league encounter, the Dutch side will square up against Jurgen Klopp’s men at Anfield on September 13.