Ajax have signed Viktor Tsygankov from Girona for a remarkably low fee. According to De Telegraaf, which is full of praise for the way technical director Jordi Cruijff handled the deal, the Amsterdam club are paying only a fixed €3.5 million for the Ukrainian winger, while his market value is estimated at €15 million.

Ajax officially announced Tsygankov's arrival on Thursday afternoon. The 28-year-old wide forward has signed a three-year deal in Amsterdam, keeping him at the Johan Cruijff ArenA until the summer of 2029.

For coach Míchel Sánchez, the move brings a reunion with an old acquaintance. He worked with Tsygankov at Girona from 2023 and knows the attacker's qualities well.

Further details have also emerged about the financial terms agreed by Ajax and Girona. According to De Telegraaf, the fixed transfer fee is €3.5 million, though bonuses could yet take the total to €4.5 million.

In return, Ajax will acquire 90 per cent of Tsygankov's transfer rights. Girona will keep the remaining 10 per cent, allowing the Spanish club to profit from any future transfer.

De Telegraaf describes the terms of the deal as a 'fine piece of negotiating' by Jordi Cruijff. Ajax's technical director brought Tsygankov to Amsterdam for considerably less than his estimated market value would suggest.