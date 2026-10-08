Ajax announced on Wednesday evening that Kasper Dolberg has suffered a cruciate ligament injury. That will almost certainly rule him out for the rest of the season. One small break for the Amsterdam club is that the 29-year-old striker suffered the injury while away with the Denmark national team.

That matters because of FIFA's Club Protection Programme. The insurance scheme has been in place since 2012. Under it, clubs can recover part of an injured player's salary.

A club only qualifies if there is 'temporary total disablement' caused by an injury suffered during a match, training session, journey or another moment with the national team.

FIFA then covers the salary from 28 days after the injury until the player has fully resumed group training or has played in a match.

The scheme only covers the injured player's basic salary. Bonuses are excluded, along with image rights and medical costs for rehabilitation.

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There is also a cap. The programme covers a maximum of €20,548 per day of the injured player's basic salary, which comes to €7.5 million per year. Dolberg is almost certainly below that threshold, which works in Ajax's favour. The Dane is thought to earn €3 million to €4 million per year.

At the end of September, Dolberg suffered the injury in training with Denmark. He underwent surgery in Copenhagen on Tuesday, Ajax announced a day later.