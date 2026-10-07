Ajax announced on Wednesday evening that Kasper Dolberg has suffered a cruciate ligament injury. That makes it highly unlikely he will play again this season. The silver lining for the Amsterdam club is that the 29-year-old striker picked up the injury while away with Denmark.

That matters because of the FIFA Club Protection Programme, a form of insurance that has been in place since 2012. Under the scheme, part of an injured player's salary can be covered.

A club only qualifies if there is 'temporary total incapacity for work' as a result of an injury suffered during a match, training session, journey or another moment with the national team.

In that case, the FIFA Club Protection Programme covers the salary from 28 days after the injury was sustained until the player has fully resumed group training or has played in a match.

Only the injured player's basic salary is covered, incidentally. That means bonuses are excluded, along with image rights and medical costs for rehabilitation.

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There is also a limit to the scheme. A maximum of €20,548 per day of the injured player's basic salary is covered, which amounts to €7.5 million per year. Dolberg is highly likely to be below that threshold, which is favourable for Ajax. The Dane is presumed to earn €3 million to €4 million per year.

At the end of September, Dolberg suffered the injury during training with Denmark. He underwent surgery in Copenhagen on Tuesday, Ajax announced a day later.