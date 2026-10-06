Dani Carvajal could soon be back in Spanish football. The right-back's contract at Real Madrid expired last summer and he is still without a new club. According to MARCA, that could now change quickly.

On Tuesday, the Spanish newspaper reported that he is in talks with Getafe. Over the past few months, Carvajal has trained on his own and is said to have given careful thought to his future.

Getafe want more experience in the squad. They now hope to wrap up a deal for the 34-year-old defender as soon as possible.

The move still needs to take shape, and LaLiga's economic controls are the biggest obstacle. Carvajal's salary at Real Madrid was very high, while Getafe's limit is minimal.

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Even though Carvajal is highly unlikely to earn anywhere near what he made at Madrid, the deal would still need the green light from LaLiga.

Should Getafe sign Carvajal, he could play at the Johan Cruyff ArenA later this year. Their Conference League tie with Ajax is scheduled for 17 December.

Across his time in Real Madrid's first team, Carvajal made more than 450 appearances. He won the Spanish title four times and lifted the Champions League on six occasions.