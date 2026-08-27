Viktor Tsygankov is officially an Ajax player. The Amsterdam club announced on Thursday afternoon through their official channels that the 28-year-old Ukrainian has signed a contract at the Johan Cruyff ArenA until mid-2029. In Amsterdam, Tsygankov will wear the number 11 shirt, taking it from Mika Godts, who has left for Paris Saint-Germain.

"It is great that Viktor has put pen to paper with us," said Jordi Cruyff, Ajax's technical director. "With his arrival, we have brought in an experienced player who strengthens the squad immediately."

"Moreover, he is familiar with the way we want to play. We are working to make him eligible to play as soon as possible."

Ajax had already reached an agreement in principle with Girona over the transfer of the winger, who previously worked with coach Míchel Sánchez. The Spanish club will reportedly receive just under five million euros for the transfer and retain part of the transfer rights.

Capable of playing on either flank in attack, Tsygankov could make his debut against Telstar this weekend. If not, his baptism of fire will come a week later against PSV, who wanted to sign the forward several years ago.

For Girona, selling Tsygankov was very important. The relegated club were keen to get the right winger off the wage bill. Earlier this month, the forward and his employers were also at loggerheads.

Tsygankov refused to play for Girona and shared private chats via Instagram to force through a transfer, after which the Spanish club started legal proceedings. That now brings his time in Spain to a definitive end after 119 official matches, 20 goals and 23 assists.