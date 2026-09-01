Ajax miss out on Adingra but sign another left winger as well: medical already scheduled

Ajax are stepping up their move for Leo Salazar Hinojosa, Mike Verweij reports for De Telegraaf. The Amsterdam club want to bring the 19-year-old left winger from Espanyol B to the Netherlands, initially for Jong Ajax.

At Jong Ajax, Salazar would get the time to continue his development before eventually stepping up to the first team. Sources in Spain tell De Telegraaf that Ajax are working on a loan move for the young forward, a structure technical director Jordi Cruijff prefers.

By moving for him, the Amsterdam club want to boost their options on the left flank not just in the short term but with one eye on the future too. Ajax clearly view Salazar as a long-term talent, while they are also working at the same time on a reinforcement who can go straight into the first team.

Right now, Ajax's top priority is to complete the arrival of Simon Adingra. The 24-year-old Sunderland attacker is expected to join Amsterdam on loan and is seen within the squad as the replacement for Mika Godts.

Verweij says Ajax would pay a total of €3.8 million in wages and loan fee for Adingra if an agreement is reached. Technical director Jordi Cruijff is also trying to include an option to buy in the deal, reportedly worth €16 million.

Elsewhere, Ajax have already set aside time for a medical ahead of Salazar's arrival, allowing them to move quickly as soon as the clubs involved give permission.

Ajax are also looking to strengthen in defence. AS Monaco's Thilo Kehrer is firmly on their radar as an experienced right-footed central defender, and talks between the two clubs over a possible straight loan are now under way. According to Foot Mercato there is already an agreement in place between Ajax and Monaco.