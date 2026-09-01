Ajax miss out on Adingra and sign another left winger too: medical already scheduled

Ajax are pushing hard to sign Leo Salazar Hinojosa, Mike Verweij reports for De Telegraaf. The Amsterdam club want to bring the 19-year-old Espanyol B left winger to the Netherlands, initially for Jong Ajax.

At Jong Ajax, Salazar would be given time to continue his development before eventually stepping up to the first team. Sources in Spain tell De Telegraaf that Ajax are working on a loan move for the young attacker, a structure technical director Jordi Cruijff prefers.

With that move, the Amsterdam club want to strengthen their options on the left flank, both in the short term and with the future in mind. Ajax see Salazar as one for the longer term, while also working on a signing who can go straight into the first team.

Right now, Ajax's top priority is getting Simon Adingra through the door. The 24-year-old Sunderland attacker is expected to arrive in Amsterdam on loan and is viewed within the squad as the replacement for Mika Godts.

Verweij says Ajax would spend a total of €3.8 million on wages and a loan fee for Adingra if the deal goes through. Jordi Cruijff is also trying to get an option to buy included, reportedly worth €16 million.

Meanwhile, Ajax have already set aside room for Salazar's medical so they can move quickly as soon as the clubs involved give permission.

Elsewhere, Ajax are also looking at defensive reinforcements. Thilo Kehrer of AS Monaco is firmly on the radar as an experienced, right-footed central defender, and talks between the two clubs over a possible straight loan are now under way. According to Foot Mercato there is already an agreement in place between Ajax and Monaco.