Chuba Akpom’s permanent move from Ajax to Ipswich Town is looking increasingly likely. The 30-year-old striker is currently on loan at the Championship club until the end of the season, but if Ipswich secure promotion, they must make the transfer permanent. Saturday’s 2-0 win over Norwich City lifted Ipswich into second place, a promotion position.

Ajax signed Akpom from Middlesbrough in 2023 for more than €12 million. In the seasons that followed, he made 68 competitive appearances for the Amsterdam club, scoring 23 goals and providing 4 assists.

In the winter of 2025, he spent six months on loan at Lille OSC. Last summer he returned to the Johan Cruijff ArenA, only to be sent back out on loan to Ipswich.

In principle, he will return to Amsterdam after this term, but promotion would trigger a mandatory €8m move to Ipswich. That outcome now looks increasingly likely.

On Saturday, with Akpom an unused substitute, Ipswich secured a 2-0 victory over Norwich. Rival Millwall had dropped points against West Bromwich Albion (0-0) the day before, leaving Ipswich second in the Championship.

That spot secures automatic promotion to the Premier League. Leaders Coventry City are ten points clear, while third-placed Millwall are two points adrift, and Ipswich hold two games in hand over both rivals.

The prospect of a hefty transfer fee heading to Amsterdam this summer is growing ever stronger. It remains to be seen, however, how pleased Ipswich will be with the arrangement: in 29 competitive appearances (nine from the start), Akpom has contributed only two goals and one assist.