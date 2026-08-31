'Ajax have made a bid to us, but I hope he stays'

Ajax look set for a tough fight if they want to sign Enzo Boyomo. Osasuna sporting director Braulio Vázquez has confirmed several bids have arrived for the 24-year-old centre-back, but says he wants to keep the Cameroonian in Pamplona.

Ajax made a concrete move for Boyomo, as various Spanish media outlets reported on Monday. According to AS, the Amsterdam club had a proposal rejected outright by Osasuna to take the defender on loan for the rest of the season with an option to buy.

"We not only have an offer from Ajax, but also from another club," Osasuna's sporting director confirms at a press conference about the interest in Boyomo. "Enzo represents significant value."

With the transfer window so close to closing, Vázquez says Osasuna are now barely willing to discuss an exit. "With thirty hours to go until the market closes, we would not consider the offer, even if it were substantial."

That suggests Osasuna's version of events differs from the information reported by AS. The Spanish newspaper said Boyomo's departure is up for discussion, as long as Ajax submit a permanent offer worth around €13 million. Boyomo is said to have a release clause of €25 million.

Vázquez also insisted Osasuna are not looking only at the financial side of a possible transfer. "Quite apart from the economic aspect, we think we need to see the best Enzo again. That is also why clubs like Ajax want him."

"I hope he stays, so that we can have the best possible squad available." Boyomo has yet to feature in LaLiga this season: he stayed on the bench for the opening two matchdays.

As for Vázquez, he would have preferred the transfer window to shut long ago. "I'm crying in the wilderness, but the fact that the market is still open while the third matchday is under way... your guess is as good as mine."