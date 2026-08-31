Ajax have agreed a deal with Sunderland for Simon Adingra, Sky Sport reports. Reporter Keith Downie says the 24-year-old Ivorian will join the Amsterdam club on loan for the rest of the season. It is not yet clear whether Ajax have secured an option to buy.

The move takes Ajax a step further in their search for reinforcements on the left wing. Earlier on Monday, it emerged that the club had officially approached Sunderland for Adingra, who is seen in Amsterdam as the successor to Mika Godts.





Adingra is currently injured. Downie reports that he is expected to be available again soon, so Ajax will probably not have to wait long for their new attacker.

Sunderland signed Adingra in the summer of 2025 from Brighton & Hove Albion for £21.5 million, the equivalent of around €25 million. His first year at the club did not go as hoped, with the Ivory Coast international making only 14 appearances.

Last winter, Sunderland had already sent Adingra out on loan. AS Monaco paid €1 million for the deal and saw the wide attacker score three times and provide three assists in 14 matches.

Before moving to Sunderland, Adingra spent two seasons at Brighton. He registered eight goals and three assists in 60 Premier League matches, having previously played for Union Sint-Gillis and FC Nordsjaelland.

At international level, Adingra has plenty of experience too. The attacker has 30 caps and five goals for Ivory Coast and was part of the World Cup squad last summer, where he came on for 15 minutes against Germany.