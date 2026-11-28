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One more night until the 202nd Klassieker. As is tradition, Feyenoord and Ajax fans turned out on Saturday to back their players ahead of the match.

Thousands of fans gathered at Varkenoord in Rotterdam, where the Klassieker takes place on Sunday. They sang and lit flares in support of coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst's struggling side. Fans and squad members also came together towards the end of training.

Feyenoord have more riding on this year's Klassieker than usual. Their last win came on 17 October. They drew their next three matches before losing their last four.

They trail Ajax by three points, and defeat to their arch-rivals could prove fatal in the end. A win would draw them level with the Amsterdam side in the table and restore confidence.

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Supporters made themselves heard at De Toekomst, too. Coach Míchel Sánchez's squad went through a light training session as fans jumped up and down in the Bobby Haarms stand.

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The squad appeared in good spirits. Tolu Arokodare grabbed his coach and held him close, while the Spaniard grinned at the moment.

The low point was a banner referring to the war. It bore the words 'bloody Sunday', with an image of the Rotterdam skyline and several bombers above them. It referred to the bombing of Rotterdam on 14 May 1940.

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Ajax have won seven of their last eight matches. They beat FC Thun 4-0 in midweek, helped by stunning goals from Rayane Bounida and former Feyenoord player Steven Berghuis.

Read Feyenoord's predicted line-up here . Ajax's predicted starting XI is here .