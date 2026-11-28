Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Ajax fans were not the only ones to misbehave on Saturday ahead of De Klassieker. New footage from Rotterdam shows fans chanting, among other things, 'Hamas, Hamas, Jews to the gas'.

Thousands of Feyenoord and Ajax fans gathered in Rotterdam and Amsterdam respectively this afternoon to spur on their players ahead of De Klassieker on Sunday.

The atmosphere was upbeat at Varkenoord and De Toekomst. Fans danced, jumped and lit flares, trying to fire up the players for the 202nd edition of De Klassieker.

Earlier in the day, it had become clear that not all Ajax fans had behaved themselves. One banner read 'bloody Sunday' above an image of the Rotterdam skyline and several bombers. It referred to the bombing of Rotterdam on 14 May 1940.

Advertisement Advertisement

New footage shows misconduct at Varkenoord too. Fans, including children, chant 'Hamas, Hamas, Jews to the gas' as the Feyenoord squad approach them after training.

Next matches FEY Eredivisie 08:30 AJX Watch

One adult tries to keep the crowd organised and orderly. "Everyone on that fucking line, nobody fucking steps forward!"

The crowd then cheers the players, who applaud in response. Someone shouts: "We'll get those fucking Jews!" Others repeat that last word several times before the 'organiser' makes himself clear again: "Behind that fucking line!"