Ajax fans honour a grateful Dusan Tadic with a beautiful banner at the Johan Cruyff ArenA

Dusan Tadic received a warm welcome on Saturday on his return to the Johan Cruijff ArenA. The NEC forward comes up against his 'wife' on Saturday evening.

As the NEC players emerged for the warm-up, fans unfurled a banner along the long side. It read: 'Once Our Captain, Always One Of Us.'

Fans then serenaded Tadic and applauded him back. The Serb also took time to pose for photos with several of them.

Speaking on Friday, Tadic again underlined how much Ajax mean to him. "If I score for NEC against Ajax, that will be the most sadistic goal of my career," he told NU.nl.

Nor is he ruling out a return to Amsterdam: "Ajax my ex-wife? No, Ajax are still my wife. This season it was still too early, but one day I want to come back to Ajax, as a coach."

Tadic joined Ajax from Southampton in the summer of 2018 and went on to become an icon in Amsterdam. The now 37-year-old Serb played 241 matches for Ajax, registering 105 goals and 112 assists.

During his time at Ajax, Tadic won the league title three times, two KNVB Cups and one Johan Cruyff Shield. He also finished as Eredivisie top scorer in the 2018/19 season with 28 goals and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League with Ajax in the 2018/19 season.



