Ajax fans have had enough of one player: ‘He’s impossible to put up with!’

Ajax fans singled out Oscar Gloukh for criticism after the match against AZ. The Israeli came on for the injured Julian Brandt after 40 minutes but failed to impress.

In eleven VriendenLoterij Eredivisie matches this season, Gloukh has scored one goal and provided four assists. His shooting let him down against AZ.

With Ajax finding a little more space towards the end of the match, the midfielder had a chance to settle it. His blocked shot in the 85th minute frustrated team-mate Steven Berghuis, who had wanted the ball.

Ajax fans shared Berghuis's frustration. "Gloukh, honestly, has a bigger egoist ever worn an Ajax shirt? This is unbearable, isn't it? Give the ball to Berghuis and it's 2-0," Ajax fan Larry wrote on X.

"That Gloukh, he really isn't going to work out… what a selfish liquorice stick with blinkers on…," wrote Indocied. Rob, too, has "had enough" of Gloukh.

On Ajax Showtime, users can rate Ajax players. After the match against AZ, Marc ter Stegen received the highest rating. The goalkeeper was given a 7.5, slightly higher than Sofyan Amrabat (7.3) and Lucas Rosa (7.2).

Gloukh received the lowest rating, with AS users giving him a 4 for his performance against AZ.