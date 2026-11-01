Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1085339041.jpgDeFodi Images
Bart DHanis
Translated by

Ajax fans have had enough of one player: ‘He’s impossible to put up with!’

Ajax vs AZ Alkmaar
Ajax
AZ Alkmaar
Eredivisie

Ajax fans singled out Oscar Gloukh for criticism after the match against AZ. The Israeli came on for the injured Julian Brandt after 40 minutes but failed to impress.

In eleven VriendenLoterij Eredivisie matches this season, Gloukh has scored one goal and provided four assists. His shooting let him down against AZ.

With Ajax finding a little more space towards the end of the match, the midfielder had a chance to settle it. His blocked shot in the 85th minute frustrated team-mate Steven Berghuis, who had wanted the ball.

Ajax fans shared Berghuis's frustration. "Gloukh, honestly, has a bigger egoist ever worn an Ajax shirt? This is unbearable, isn't it? Give the ball to Berghuis and it's 2-0," Ajax fan Larry wrote on X.

Next matches
MID

MID

Conference League

05 Nov 2026

AJX

AJX

AZ

AZ

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

JUV

JUV

"That Gloukh, he really isn't going to work out… what a selfish liquorice stick with blinkers on…," wrote Indocied. Rob, too, has "had enough" of Gloukh.

On Ajax Showtime, users can rate Ajax players. After the match against AZ, Marc ter Stegen received the highest rating. The goalkeeper was given a 7.5, slightly higher than Sofyan Amrabat (7.3) and Lucas Rosa (7.2).

Gloukh received the lowest rating, with AS users giving him a 4 for his performance against AZ.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google