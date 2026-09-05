Ajax fans are completely fed up with their own player after ‘disgraceful action’ in Ajax v PSV: ‘Substitute him now!’

Ajax v PSV may be finely balanced in the first half, but the Amsterdam crowd are anything but happy. Oscar Gloukh in particular is drawing plenty of anger from the Ajax supporters.

The Israeli again got the chance to start on the left wing in the big match, but so far he has only cut a frustrated figure. His shots have been blocked and Gloukh has also struggled defensively.

Frustration boiled over in the 27th minute when Gloukh let Sergiño Dest, his direct opponent, simply run off him. Guus Til then found himself in a promising position in front of goal, although his effort ultimately flew high over the bar.

Commentator Vincent Schildkamp also picked up on it on ESPN. “Now Gloukh is basically just giving up and gesturing to his team-mates: ‘Yes, I’m not going to get there anymore. You have to sort it out,’” he observes. “Gloukh simply does not have the lungs to keep up with Dest all evening either.”

Ajax fans have little sympathy if Gloukh cannot keep up physically. “Take Gloukh off now,” is a common reaction. “This is truly disgraceful,” another says. “Gloukh is one of the worst players I have seen at Ajax.”

Supporters are also calling for Abdellah Ouazane, the 17-year-old talent who has made an excellent impression in recent weeks. “Why isn’t Ouazane playing? He is five times the player Gloukh is, surely,” one person writes. “Gloukh off for a quick shower and bring Ouazane on,” says another.