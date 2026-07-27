Ajax have loaned Julian Rijkhoff to FC Andorra for one season, the Amsterdam club have confirmed through their official channels. The 21-year-old striker moves immediately to the Spanish Segunda División side, where he will play until the summer of 2027. The loan agreement also includes an option to buy.

Before sending him out on loan, Ajax extended Rijkhoff's contract by one year. His deal now runs until 30 June 2028, with an option for another additional season. That means the Amsterdam club have stopped the striker from being able to leave on a free transfer after his loan spell, while FC Andorra have the chance to sign him permanently.

Back in the winter of 2024, Ajax brought Rijkhoff back from Borussia Dortmund for around €1.4 million. The forward had previously come through the youth academy in Amsterdam, but opted to join the German top club in 2021.

His return to Ajax turned into a disappointment. He made his official first-team debut on 15 February 2024 in the home match against FK Bodø/Glimt in the Conference League. He ended up making just 11 official appearances for Ajax's first team.

During a loan spell at Almere City FC last season, the striker had already picked up experience, producing 19 goals and four assists in 44 appearances.