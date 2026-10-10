Ajax failed to beat NEC on Saturday evening. At the Johan Cruyff ArenA, Tolu Arokodare opened the scoring in spectacular fashion, but a converted penalty from Tjaronn Chery meant it finished 1-1. Ajax's deficit to leaders Feyenoord has therefore grown to five points.

Tolu struck almost immediately. Jorthy Mokio's cross looked to be sailing over him, but the towering striker still launched himself at the ball and powered a header beyond Gonzalo Crettaz for 1-0. He marked the goal by holding up the shirt of Kasper Dolberg, who will not play again this season because of a cruciate ligament injury.

That lead did not last long. Mokio brought down Noë Lebreton in his own penalty area and the referee pointed to the spot. Chery dispatched the penalty impeccably: 1-1.

Before the break, Ajax still created several dangerous moments. Julian Brandt slipped Oscar Gloukh through brilliantly, but the finish lacked venom. Mokio then tried his luck from the edge of the box and crashed his effort against the bar.

After half-time, Míchel's side repeatedly found themselves in trouble after a dreadful start to the second half. Chery even had the ball in the net again, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside. Míchel responded by sending on, among others, debutant Simon Adingra.

Control never really returned for Ajax. The game became a scrap and clear-cut chances were scarce. Abdellah Ouazane nearly crossed the line with a hard challenge on Bryan Linssen, but he escaped with a yellow card.

Even so, Ajax had chances to swing the match their way. Substitute Marcos Leonardo shot wide, Brandt fired narrowly over and Crettaz denied Ouazane. Right at the end, Ouazane went close to a winner after a fine solo run and Adingra also had a chance, but there were no more goals.