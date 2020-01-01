Ajax Cape Town confirm intention to change their name to Cape Town Stars

The Urban Warriors have announced plans to rename the club after parting ways with the Netherlands-based outfit

In the wake of the announcement by Amsterdam that they are parting ways with the South African-based franchise, Ajax Cape Town, the Urban Warriors have announced their revival plans on Tuesday.

According to a statement released by the Ikamva-based outfit, the club will be named Cape Town Stars as of October 1, but that depends on the approval from the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The National First Division (NFD) side announced on Monday they had acquired the majority 51% shares owned by Ajax Amsterdam, thus offering chairman Ari Efstathiou sole ownership of the team.

More teams

“Cape Town Stars (Pty) Ltd, the minority shareholder which has reached an agreement to take full control of Ajax Cape Town as of 1 October, has launched an official application with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to rename the franchise,” reads the statement released by Ajax.

“The Cape Town club is set to be rebranded and renamed Cape Town Spurs once the application process is approved.

“'Spurs and Seven Stars merged in 1999 to form Ajax Cape Town and it is the new owners' intent to adopt the Cape Town Spurs name which remains well known within the South African football community.”

Taking a look at the 2019/20 NFD season, coach Calvin Marlin's troops failed to automatically gain promotion back to the PSL as they finished second behind Swallows FC (Moroka Swallows).

However, they still could not manage to qualify for promotion via the PSL/NFD Play-Offs as they could not book a ticket back to the South African top-flight as they lost to Black who managed to regain their status.

The Dutch-based club released a statement on Monday evening, that Cape Town Stars, who own 49 percent of the shares, will take control of the franchise effective from October 1.

This means the former MTN8 champions will likely be renamed ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Article continues below