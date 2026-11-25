Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Ajax face FC Thun in the Conference League and Feyenoord in the Eredivisie this week. At Wednesday's press conference, boss Míchel Sánchez made clear that Julian Brandt and Anton Gaaei will not start both games.

Brandt suffered an injury against AZ in late October and missed the matches against FC Midtjylland and FC Twente. He returned with 20 minutes remaining against ADO Den Haag last Sunday. Gaaei picked up an injury while with the Denmark national team in early October and, like Brandt, returned against ADO.

Goalkeeper Marc ter Stegen's fitness was also in doubt. Míchel left the Germany international on the bench against ADO after he returned from the international break not fully fit, giving Maarten Paes a chance in goal. Ter Stegen now appears to be fully fit again.

"In Julian and Anton's case, I don't think they can play 90 minutes twice in such a short space of time," Míchel said at the press conference, according to De Telegraaf. "Marc ter Stegen can. We'll see what's best for the team, both for tomorrow (Thursday, ed.) and for Sunday."

Advertisement Advertisement

Jorthy Mokio's injury also forces a change in midfield. The Congolese player broke his fibula against ADO and faces around four months out. "Of course, it's a big loss, especially because he has specific qualities that fit what we want to do," Míchel said.

Related Topics

Next matches AJX Conference League 12:45 THU Watch

"But we have enough players in the squad to find different solutions." Sofyan Amrabat, who has recently recovered from a groin injury, is likely to return to the starting line-up. Nordin Amrabat said on Rondo on Monday that his younger brother would start on Thursday and "normally on Sunday too". Yves Bissouma is ineligible against Thun.

After a poor start, Ajax have six points from three Conference League games. Another win would move the Amsterdam side considerably closer to the top eight. If Ajax finish among the top eight after six rounds of matches, they can skip the European competition's play-off round.

Advertisement

Reigning Swiss champions Thun sit ninth of 12 teams in Switzerland. They have three points in Europe and sit 20th. "It will be a tough match," Míchel said nevertheless. "They concede a lot of goals, but they score a lot too." Thun have scored 29 league goals and conceded 40.

Míchel also discussed Feyenoord. The Rotterdam side lost 1-0 to FC Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday and have now gone seven matches without a win. "Yes, I watched that match yesterday," Míchel told De Telegraaf. "I thought Feyenoord played very well."

Advertisement

"In my opinion, they didn't deserve to lose. That's the reality. They have two extra days of rest or preparation before Sunday, that's true. But in these kinds of matches, mentality is much more important than the physical side. It will be a match with a lot of pressure and a lot of intensity," Míchel said.