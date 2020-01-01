Ajax Amsterdam cut ties with Ajax Cape Town

According to the Urban Warriors, the 51 per cent owned by the Dutch giants have been sold to Cape Town Stars

Dutch giants Amsterdam have cut their ties with feeder team NFD side Ajax Cape Town.

In a statement released on Monday evening, the Urban Warriors said Cape Town Stars, who own 49 per cent of the shares, will take control of the franchise effective from October 1.

This means Ajax Cape Town will likely be renamed ahead of the 2020-21 season.

More teams

"Cape Town Stars, the South African minority shareholder of Ajax Cape Town has reached an agreement to take control of the franchise," reads the statement.

"Cape Town Stars, the 49% shareholder of Ajax Cape Town, is pleased to announce that they have reached an agreement to acquire the 51% share of the GladAfrica Championship franchise from Ajax Amsterdam with effect from 1 October."

"After 21 years of partnership with their Dutch counterparts, Cape Town Stars will be acquiring full control of the South African club.

"Cape Town Stars will shortly be in a position to advise on the way forward with regards to the future of the franchise."

Ajax's decision to sell their share of 51 per cent stems from a long battle with Urban Warriors chairman Ari Efstathiou.

Efstathiou's fight with Ajax started when he suspended Hans Vonk for misconduct earlier this year and that didn't sit well with the Eredivisie side.

In February, the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper left the Ikamva-based side club and he was followed out the exit door by then-head coach Andries Ulderink.

Efstathiou didn't appoint Ulderink's replacement as he decided to stick with assistant Calvin Marlin for the remainder of the season.

Article continues below

Under Marlin's watch, Ajax surrendered their healthy lead at the top of the NFD standings toward the end of the campaign, and eventually missed out on automatic promotion to the elite league.

The Urban Warriors also came second in the promotion/relegation play-offs after collecting six points from a possible 12 with Black successfully retaining their topflight status with a 100 per cent win record.

The latest developments will come as a major blow to the people of Cape Town who had hoped to see Ajax Cape Town campaign in the in the near future.