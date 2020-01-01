Ajax Amsterdam could end 21-year relationship with Ajax Cape Town

The Dutch giants own 51 percent shares of the Mother City side but they could consider selling them following the departure of Hans Vonk

Amsterdam could end their 21-year relationship with South African side Ajax Cape Town, reports TimesLIVE.

According to the publication, the departures of Hans Vonk and Andries Ulderink from the Mother City club didn't sit well with Amsterdam, who own 51 per cent of the National First Division (NFD) side.

In a book written by Dutch journalist Jonathan Ursem, Ajax in Afrika, details of a sour relationship between the two clubs were published.

"The relationship [between Amsterdam and Cape Town] is really bad,” said Ursem in the book.

Ursem further states that Amsterdam wanted to Vonk to run the club and not current CEO Ari Efstathiou, but after the former Bafana Bafana stopper left the club, Amsterdam feel they no longer have control of their shares because they don't have someone they trust inside the club.

"Amsterdam wanted former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Vonk to run the club and not Efstathiou," continued Ursem.

"But Vonk has now left and with him, Amsterdam's grip is gone. They have the majority of the shares but the distance makes it hard for them to control things.

"They cannot monitor what is happening at the club on a daily basis and now that they’ve lost that control."

While Ajax remain under the banner of Amsterdam for now, expectations are that the Dutch side will sell their 51 per cent shares at the end of the current season.

"It is expected they will sell their shares at the end of the season. The club will remain but not under the Ajax banner," Ursem added.

The relationship between Ajax and Amsterdam has seen several players move from the South African elite league to the Eredivisie over the years, including Steven Pienaar, Eyong Enoh and Thulani Serero among others.

Ajax Cape Town look set to return to top-flight football next season after going seven points clear of second-placed Swallows FC on the NFD log.

The Mother City side was relegated in May 2018 after being docked nine points for illegally fielding Tendai Ndoro, who had already played for two clubs in that season prior to joining Ajax in December 2017.