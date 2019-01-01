Ajax Amsterdam are two games away from Utopian dream after confident showing against Spurs

There is nothing to hold back Ajax from European glory after defeating Spurs in the first leg of the Champions League tie

Amsterdam continues to confound its critics, as another superb display in North London, allowed them to defeat Hotspur by a solitary goal.

Indeed for the Dutch giants, they will now feel that the tie is theirs to lose, especially with the vital away goal in hand.

Anybody who has seen the way the four-time European champions have played this season can be forgiven for thinking that they are watching . The relentless pressing, when starved of possession combined with the fluid football, is reminiscent of the 'tiki-taka' era which allowed Barcelona to dominate European football. Ajax's philosophy of creative football has been at the heart of their astonishing achievements this season but for Spurs, dealing with their opponents' method of operation proved to be a struggle.

Mauricio Pochettino's men it must be said was out-thought, outran and outplayed by the youngbloods of Erik Ten Hag's team, especially in the first half where Ajax completely dominated proceedings and never allowing Spurs' midfielders; Victor Wanyama, Christian Eriksen and Delle Alli any time on the ball. Furthermore, Ajax was able to easily penetrate Spurs' backline with their tidy passing and nimble footwork of their forwards. It was through such means, that Donny Van De Beek was able to score and the Eredivisie side could have scored more than one goal in the first half if their decision making wasn't rushed.

It was towards the end of the first half when Pochettino decided to introduce Moussa Sissoko after Jan Vertonghen got injured, which saw the turning point in the game as it allowed the English side to gain a foothold in the game. Sissoko's hustle and bustle style seemed to ruffle the feathers of Ajax's midfield players and allowed Spurs to fashion shots on goal. However, this game also showed another side of Ajax which hasn't been discussed at length, which was their ability to defend.

Led by Matthijs De Ligt, the defence was solid and managed to repel waves of Spurs attack to allow the Amsterdam side to keep a clean sheet and in the process show that Ajax can play it ugly at times to hold on to a lead. Significantly, all this game seemed to portray was how Ajax are fearless and will know deep down inside that they are two steps away from a Utopian dream.