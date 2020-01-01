Aizawl 2-2 Churchill Brothers: Red Machines go on top after churning out a point against Aizawl

A dramatic second half from both the teams kept the spectators on the edge of their seats...

were held to a 2-2 draw by when the two former champions clashed at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl, on Wednesday afternoon.

Abdoulaye Kanoute (45') put Aizawl in front just before the break. Although Churchill scored twice in the second half through Robert Primus (64') and Vinil Poojary (78') to take the lead, the hosts came back quickly and found their equaliser through Isak Vanlalruatfela (80').

Aizawl's coach Stanley Rosario made three changes to the starting line up that drew 1-1 against . Lalwmpuia started in goal replacing Lalremruata whereas a suspended Joseph Adjei had to make way for Lalramhmunmawia in defense. Ramlunchhunga joined Abdoulaye Kanoute upfront with Rocharzela relegated to the bench.

On the other hand, Fernando Tavares chose to make a single change to the side that eked out a narrow 1-0 win over as Van Lalduatsanga got the nod ahead of Jovel Martins to play in front of a familiar crowd.

The two sides were locked in an intense midfield battle for the bulk of the first half. Chances came few and far for both teams as they were running out of ideas once they reached the attacking third.

In the 14th minute, Willis Plaza got a half-chance but his feeble shot was comfortably collected by Lalwmpuia.

Aizawl were also trying to make inroads in Churchill's defence but the lack of a quality final ball from midfield was not helping their cause.

Around the half-hour mark, Kalif Alhassan had an opportunity to put Churchill forward from a set-piece but the Ghanian's effort lacked enough venom to beat the keeper.

But just at the nick of half-time Aizawl drew first blood through Kanoute. Lalrosanga fired in a low cross which was palmed out by Jafar Mondal but the rebound fell for Kanoute who tapped in from close range to give his side a crucial lead before the players headed to the tunnel.

Churchill Brothers started raiding Aizawl's fort with intent and purpose right from the beginning of the second half in search of their equaliser. Israil Gurung was thrown into action to inject more pace in the flanks and the Red Machines were making the most of the wide areas.

In the 64th minute, Gurung curled in a brilliant free-kick and Aizawl's keeper was caught wrong-footed by the flight of the delivery. He made some last-ditch adjustments to get a hand to it but the ball fell kindly for Robert Primus who poked in to cancel the opener.

They continued to push forward and they got their second through Vinil Poojary after Aizawl's defence failed to clear their lines. Glan Martins rifled a shot at goal which was half-heartedly cleared by Aizawl and Poojary pounced on the chance to score his first of the season.

But the lead was short-lived as a defensive goof-up on the other end allowed Isak to draw level. William Lalnunfela delivered floated in a cross from the left flank and Jafar Mondal could not grip it cleanly after clashing against Duatsanga. The ball spilled from his hands and Isac made no mistake to send it into the net.

With this draw, Churchill are jointly on top of the table alongside with both teams having 10 points from five matches but a better head-to-head record sees them on top. Whereas, Aizawl are on the fifth spot with eight points.