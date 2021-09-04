Aisha Buhari Cup: Atletico Madrid’s Kgatlana, AC Milan’s Jane top South Africa squad

Banyana Banyana have named a solid team for this month’s football showpiece billed for Lagos

South Africa have named a strong squad to participate in the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Cup.

Paired alongside Ghana and Cameroon in Group B, the five-time African Women’s Championship runners-up are hoping to qualify for the knockout phase with the ambition of emerging as winners.

According to the list announced by coach Desiree Ellis, 19 local-based professionals made the cut alongside six foreign-based pros that includes Atletico Madrid’s Thembi Kgatlana and Glasgow City’s Janine Van Wyk.

As disclosed by the Nigeria Football Federation media, Banyana Banyana’s invited players will arrive at the Safa Technical Centre on Sunday, September 5, 2021 – where they will hold a training camp before heading for the West African country.

"Our draw was difficult. It's not as easy as it seems. Ghana have been a powerhouse as well as Cameroon in African football. We cannot take any of the teams lightly,” Ellis told media after being zoned against the Indomitable Lionesses and Black Queens.



"We've always wanted more women's football competitions on the continent and this will be a mini Women Africa Cup of Nations. I think this is the start of great things to come for women's football in Africa.



"Six top countries and we couldn't have asked for anything more. We want to thank Nigeria's First Lady (Dr Aisha Buhari) for the fantastic initiative.



"Next time, it can be much bigger and also rival big tournaments worldwide. It's a great initiative and we're very happy to be part of it."



SOUTH AFRICA FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Kaylin Swart (JVW FC); Regirl Ngobeni (University of Western Cape)

Defenders: Lebohang Ramalepe (Dinamo Minsk); Janine Van Wyk (Glasgow City); Tiisetso Makhubele (Tshwane University of Technology); Bambanani Mbane (Mamelodi Sundowns FC); Bongeka Gamede (University of Western Cape); Koketso Tlailane (Tshwane University of Technology FC)

Midfielders: Ntombifikile Ndlovu (Sunflower FC); Ongeziwe Ndlangisa (Sunflower FC); Oratile Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns FC); Mamello Makhabane (JVW FC); Nomvula Kgoale (Tshwane University of Technology); Thembi Kgatlana (Atletico Madrid); Refiloe Jane (AC Milan); Linda Motlhalo (Djurgardens FC); Robyn Moodaly (JVW FC); Noxolo Cesane (University of Western Cape); Gabriela Salgado (JVW FC)

Forwards: Lelona Daweti (Mamelodi Sundowns FC); Sibulele Holweni (University of Western Cape; Melinda Kgadiete (Mamelodi Sundowns FC); Hildah Magaia (Moron BK); Faya Mandisa (Lindelani Ladies); Nthabiseng Majiya (Richmond Ladies)