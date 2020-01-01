Aina suffers defeat with Torino against Lecce

The Nigeria international was in action as Walter Mazzarri’s men were humiliated by the Yellow and Reds

Ola Aina featured as suffered a 4-0 heavy defeat against Lecce in Sunday’s game at Via del Mare.

The Super Eagles star was afforded his 14th league start this season but could not help Walter Mazzarri’s men halt their winless run.

With only 11 minutes into the encounter, the Bull found themselves on the back foot after Alessandro Deiola opened the scoring and Antonin Barak doubled the lead eight minutes later.

Aina was cautioned moments before the hour mark after committing a foul which cost his side a free-kick.

Filippo Falco’s effort and Gianluca Lapadula’s strike from the penalty spot sealed the victory for Lecce and condemned the Bull to their 11th defeat this season.

The loss saw Torino drop to 12th in the league standings after failing to add to their existing 27 points.

Aina, who featured for the duration of the game, will hope to put in a better shift and help his side end their four-game winless run when they take on on February 8.