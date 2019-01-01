AIFF Players' status committee fail to give verdict on Jobby Justin transfer saga

Jobby Justin's future still uncertain as AIFF's Players' Status Committee called for another hearing to give their final verdict....

The Players'p Status Committee of the All Football Federation (AIFF) did not come into any conclusion on the transfer saga of striker Jobby Justin from to on Tuesday.

The committee met both parties, the club and the player and his agent and lawyer on the transfer issue. Goal has learnt that the committee heard both sides of the story and have asked both the parties to submit the necessary documents.

After going through the details submitted by the club and the players, the committee will call for one more hearing where a final decision will be taken.

While Jobby had claimed from the very beginning that he had agreed to join (ISL) outfit ATK, his former employers East Bengal have maintained that the player had signed a pre-contract with the Red and Golds which could keep him at the club for two more years.

Initially, the case went to the Indian Football Association (IFA). The Players' Status Committee of the West Bengal FA after much diligence had given their verdict in favour of the Kolkata giants. They had asked Justin to continue playing for East Bengal.

On the Jobby matter, IFA secretary Utpal Ganguly had said, “Jobby himself had sent a signed letter to East Bengal stating that he wants to play for the club and the club had also agreed to the proposal. We had verified the signature through a handwriting expert and have come to the conclusion that the signature is of the same person. Therefore, the Player Status Committee has decided that Jobby must play with East Bengal.”

The young striker’s future continues to hang in a balance as the AIFF Players Status Committee failed to come into a conclusion regarding his transfer to ATK this season.