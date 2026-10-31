Machines carry no emotions or feelings, which is why Kooora decided to put a number of contentious questions to artificial intelligence and to present the answers without any editorial intervention.

Today's episode tackles a question stirring the passion of football fans: "What is the expected result of the Milan v Inter match in the tenth round of the Italian league?".

(Note): all the answers, including any linguistic or informational errors they may contain, have been reproduced exactly as stated by the artificial intelligence.

The answer:

The Derby of Anger between Milan and Inter Milan kicks off on the evening of Saturday 31 October 2026 at the "San Siro" stadium in the tenth round of the Italian league. The predicted result is a score draw of (1-1) or a narrow win for Inter Milan by (2-1).

Next matches MIL Serie A 15:45 INT

For a specific and objective prediction, the most likely outcome is a draw of one goal apiece (1-1). Here are the reasons and the explanation for this prediction:

1. Closeness of the levels and the sensitivity of the derby: derby matches are always marked by extreme caution and intense rivalry, regardless of the two teams' standings, and the scales often tip towards a draw when the two sides are at competitively similar levels.

2. Inter's lead at the top and influential absences: Inter go into the match sitting top of the table, but they are suffering from influential absences, the most notable being their top scorer and captain, Argentine Lautaro Martinez, due to a muscle injury, alongside some defensive absences, which may limit their ability to settle the match with ease.

3. Milan's readiness and the return of their stars: on the other side, Milan are preparing to benefit from the return of some of their key, trump-card starters (such as Luka Modric and Christian Pulisic after being rested in the previous match), which gives the team solidity in midfield and the ability to contend with Inter's strong midfield led by Calhanoglu and Barella.

4. The nature of the San Siro stadium: given that the ground is home to both teams, the crowd pressure is split evenly, which reduces the advantage of playing away and tilts the result towards a sharing of the points or a closeness in goals.